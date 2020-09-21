Heavy rains to continue in Kerala today, orange alert in 10 districts

Thiruvanathapuram: Heavy rains are expected to continue in Kerala on Monday.

An orange alert has been sounded in 10 districts including Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wyanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

A yellow alert has been issued in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts. The Met has predicted the rains to continue till Tuesday.

A red alert is sounded for rainfall of over 20 cm while an orange alert is for six cm to 20 cm of rain.

The weatherman said a low-pressure area had formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood on Sunday morning.

"It is likely to move west-northwest during the next two to three days and become more marked over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood during the next 24 hours," it said in a 3 pm bulletin.

Eight districts were put on red alert in Kerala on Sunday.

People living in hilly areas and areas prone to landslides have been issued a warning,

The shutters of several dams have been raised. A red alert has been sounded in Shalyar, Kallarkutty, Kundala, Peringalkuthu, Lower Periyar, Moozhiyar, Banasura dams due to rise in water levels here.

The water levels have reached danger levels for many rivers across the state.

A partially destroyed house in Ernakulam district

Ernakulam district officials said since the Muvattupuzha river is reaching flood level, banks of the river in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts are expected to be submerged.

Also, heavy winds were reported in Edathala near Aluva on Sunday morning, uprooting several trees, damaging four houses and disrupting power supply. No one was injured in the localised weather event which occurred in Edathala panchayat, police said.

The State Disaster Management Authority has banned fishing for the next 48 hours starting from Sunday morning. Three units of the National Disaster Response Force have reached Kerala and have been deployed in Wayanad, Malappuram and Thrissur districts.