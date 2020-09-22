COVID-19: 4,125 new positive cases in Kerala on Tuesday, 3,007 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: 4,125 people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press conference at Thiruvananthapuram.

With 3,007 patients being cured of COVID-19, the total recoveries in the state has crossed 1 lakh.

Kerala reported 19 deaths on Tuesday taking the death toll in the state to 572.

Of the new cases, 3,453 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 412 among them is unknown. As many as 33 infected persons came from abroad while 122 came from other states.

The state has reported 1,42,756 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 1,01,731 persons recovered. The remaining 40,382 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Eighty-seven health workers also tested positive in the state – 23 from Thiruvananthapuram, 17 from Kannur, 15 from Kasaragod, 13 from Thrissur, 10 from Ernakulam, four from Alappuzha, three from Malappuram, two from Pathanamthitta.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 681 (contact cases – 656)

Malappuram - 444 (431)

Ernakulam - 406 (379)

Alappuzha - 403 (365)

Kozhikode - 394 (383)

Thrissur - 369 (352)

Kollam - 347 (341)

Palakkad - 242 (240)

Pathanamthitta - 207 (159)

Kasaragod - 197 (176)

Kottayam - 169 (163)

Kannur - 143 (117)

Wayanad - 81 (75)

Idukki - 42 (38)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 469

Malappuram – 468

Ernakulam – 250

Thrissur – 240

Palakkad – 235

Alappuzha – 231

Kasaragod – 221

Kollam – 215

Kannur – 214

Kozhikode – 130

Pathanamthitta – 117

Kottayam – 114

Idukki – 42

Wayanad – 61

Key points from the CM's press meet:

• The chief minister termed the situation in Thiruvananthapuram as grave. The district has been reporting the most number of cases and deaths for the past few days, he said.

• Of the total deaths, 38% fatalities were reported from Thiruvananthapuram district. 681 people tested positive in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

• Of the total active cases, 18% are from Thiruvananthapuram district.

• Pinarayi criticised the opposition parties for conducting protests across the state flouting the COVID-19 protocols.

• He said such violent protests has pushed the state into a critical situation amid pandemic.

• Majority of the patients are asymptomatic.

Testing and quarantine

In the last 24 hours, 38,574 samples have been tested. In total, 24,92,757 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. As many as 1,97,282 samples also collected as part of sentinel surveillance.

Of the 2,20,270 people under observation for suspected infection, 1,94,488 are home/institutional quarantined and 25,782 hospitalised. As many as 2,430 people were hospitalised since Monday.

Nine new places were designated as hotspots on Tuesday, while seven regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 639 hotspots.

COVID deaths

With 19 more deaths reported today, the official death toll rose to 572.

The deceased have been identified as Anandan (76) of Kottiyam in Kollam district, who died on August 25; Latha (40) of Kadakkavoor in Thiruvananthapuram, died on September 11; Darmdasan (67) of Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 13; Aravindakshan Nair (68) of Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 13; Sathyavathi (70) of Sivapuram in Kannur, died on Sept 14; Radhakrishnan (68) of Aruvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 16; Fathima (67) of Thanaloor in Malappuram, died in Sept 16; Rajan (58) of Ottappalam in Palakkad, died on Sept 16; Gopala Menon (79) of Irinjalakkuda in Thrissur; died on Sept 17; Seydali (30) of Karimadom Colony in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 18; Abu (72) of Puthuponnani in Malappuram, died on Sept 18; Beevikunju (68) of Karunagappally in Kollam, died on Sept 18; Preeji (38) of Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 19; Shameer (38) of Vallakkadav in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 19; Muhammed Hani (68) of Perumathura in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 19; Appu (70) of Perunkuzhy in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 20; Balakrishnan (81) of Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 20; P Balan (86) of Ernakulam, died on Sept 20; Surendran (54) of Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 21.