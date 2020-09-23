Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 1,48,132 on Wednesday, with the state reporting 5,376 fresh cases. The state also registered 2,591 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Kerala records 5,376 new COVID-19 cases, 2,591 recoveries on Wednesday
