Kerala records 5,376 new COVID-19 cases, 2,591 recoveries on Wednesday

Our Correspondent
A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test, at Kursoo Rajbagh in Srinagar, Friday. PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 1,48,132 on Wednesday, with the state reporting 5,376 fresh cases. The state also registered 2,591 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

