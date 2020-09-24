Record 6,324 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Thursday, 3,168 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 1,54,456 on Thursday, with the state reporting 6,324 fresh cases. The state also registered 3,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,07,850 people recovered from the disease, while 45,919 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 5,321 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 628 are unknown.

Apart from this, 105 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

The state also reported 21 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of fatalities to 613.