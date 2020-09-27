Arrest in Balabhaskar case likely in 15 days, Kalabhavan Sobi after polygraph test

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted the polygraph (lie-detector) test on four people in connection with the probe into the death of violinist Balabhaskar.

Balabahaskar's friends Prakashan Thambi, Vishnu Somasundaram, driver Arjun and Kalabhavan Sobi, who claims to be a witness to the accident, underwent the test on Saturday.

Arrest in 15 days?

Kalabhavan Sobi has claimed that the probe officers are likely to make arrests in the case within 15 days.

"I believe I have been able to properly convey my version to the CBI. I think the probe is in the right direction and further action will be taken in the case soon," Sobi told reporters after undergoing the polygraph test at the CBI office in Kochi.

"The team’s response was initially curt. However, the later interactions were friendly. This was probably because they realised that I was saying the truth," he told Manorama Online.

Detailing the procedures of the test, Sobi said, “First my voice was recorded and fed into the computer. After 45 minutes, various instruments were connected to the chest and stomach. Also, one gadget was strapped to the hand. Then they asked the first question. After 20 seconds, they asked the next question. The third question was asked 20 minutes later. The same questions were asked again thrice in this manner. The person has to remain steady all this while. I expected them to ask questions based on photographs. However, this did not happen.

“The polygraph team comprised a woman officer from Delhi and an officer from Chennai. The probe officers were also around but they did not approach me. I later met the DySP, who was also friendly. I will not reveal any names as I have been asked not to," Sobi added.

The test results of the polygraph test will be submitted in court in a sealed cover.

Balabhaskhar was killed in a car accident near Pallipuram in Thiruvananthapuram on September 25, 2018. His two-year-old daughter was also killed in the accident.

Kalabhavan Sobi had claimed that he had spotted gold smuggling case accused Sarith under suspicious circumstances at the accident site. The CBI is checking if his statements are true.

As per driver Arjun's statements, Balabhaskar was driving the car when the accident happened. However, Balabhaskar's wife Lakshmi had told the probe team that Arjun was at the wheel. Hence, Arjun's statements would be scrutinised. Both Lakshmi and Arjun had suffered injuries in the accident but survived.

Prakashan Thambi, and Vishnu Somasundaram were later arraigned as accused in the gold smuggling case. The duo had stated that there was nothing suspicious about the violinist's death in the accident.