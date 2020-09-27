Discontent in RSS as fresh faces make it to BJP's new team, seniors left out

Thiruvananthapuram: Discontentment is brewing in the RSS as fresh faces have been given key positions, while senior leaders from Kerala given the cold shoulder as the BJP announced its new team of national office-bearers on Saturday.

Former BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, who was expected to get a key post, has been left out.

Kummanam, who had quit as Mizoram Governor to contest the Lok Sabha polls last year, is currently active in state politics. The RSS is reportedly miffed that he has not been given a deserving post.

Shobha Surendran, who has distanced herself from the state leadership, too did not make it to the list. The P K Krishnadas faction is also unhappy with the neglect. Krishnadas, who was in charge of Telangana, has also not found a place in the new team.

However, the leaders have refrained from making any public statements.

A P Abdullakutty, who joined the BJP Kerala unit only last year, has been appointed as one of the national vice-presidents and Tom Vadakkan has been made a spokesperson. These two appointments have raised eyebrows in the Sangh Parivar.

Nonetheless, the RSS is hopeful that leaders, including Kummanam, will be given due consideration during the Union Cabinet rejig or election campaign. If the neglect continues, the state unit plans to raise the issue with the central leadership.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran said that there was no discontent in the party unit.