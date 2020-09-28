Subahani sentenced to life in prison for waging war against Iraq with ISIS

Kochi: An NIA special court has sentenced Subahani Haja Moideen, a native of Muvattupuzha, to life in prison for joining ISIS and fighting a war against Iraq.



According to the chargesheet, Subahani, who lived on Thodupuzha Market Road, entered Iraq via Turkey in 2015, joined ISIS, received weapons training and was deployed with others on the battlefield near Mosul in Iraq.

The sentence in the case was passed by Judge P Krishnakumar. ASP Shoukathali was the investigating officer in the case.

The NIA had taken Subahani into custody in 2016 along with the other accused from Kanakamalai in Kannur in a case of conspiracy to commit anti-national activities.

The probe team had found that Subahani had planned to spread IS activities in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and to assassinate prominent people. Subahani was arrested by the NIA on October 5, 2016.

The NIA also found that Subahani, after returning to India from his mission in Iraq, had recruited 15 people for ISIS through social media. It also found that she had communicated with ISIS centres through social media platforms such as Facebook and Telegram.

Subahani planned to collect explosives from Sivakasi and carry out blasts in crowded places, the chargesheet said.

This is the first case filed by the NIA for waging a war against India and nations friendly to it.