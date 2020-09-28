Unitac was engaged in Life Mission even without Red Crescent's knowledge

Thrissur: Three crucial documents related to the handing over of the Wadakkanchery flat construction project to Unitac under Life Mission have come to light.

These documents, among those obtained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) looking into the violations of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act in the scheme, show that Unitac was brought in to the Wadakkanchery project after removing government-approved company Habitat without warning.

The documents also show that Red Crescent, which provided a financial aid of Rs 20 crore for building of flat as part of the project, was not involved in appointing Unitac.

Document 1: Life Mission had written a letter to Habitat on April 30, 2019, stating that the sponsor from the UAE was giving Rs 15 crore and that the company should prepare a housing plan that would fit in that budget. The letter, marked as ‘confidential’, also said that Life Mission would be the state government's agency for the project.

Document 2: A letter that states that the estimated amount submitted by Habitat for the project is Rs 27.5 crore and that the company should change that and provide a news estimate for Rs 15 crore. The letter was sent on August 18, 2019.

Document 3: A letter from Life Mission to Red Crescent 37 days later stating that a plan provided by a construction company called Unitac has been accepted and requesting a message to show that Red Crescent had engaged Unitac for the project. The letter also includes the email exchanges with Unitac. Habitat was then removed from the project.

No clue of who made the decision

The question that remains after these revelations is how Unitac came into the picture to replace Habitat, a company decided upon by the government, without even the knowledge of Red Crescent.

The records show that all of this was decided by the Life Mission. However, Life Mission does not have any file related to this. The key question then is whether anyone had orally instructed Life Mission CEO to put Unitac in charge of the project.