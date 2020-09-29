Kuttanad, Chavara assembly bypolls cancelled

The bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in Kerala -- Kuttanad and Chavara -- proposed to be conducted along with the Bihar state elections, have been cancelled. The central election commission took the decision based on the reports submitted by state chief secretary and election officer. The reports were prepared on the basis of the objections raised by all major political parties in the state against conducting the bypolls for electing MLAs for a short period of time.

Political parties, cutting across ideological lines, had reached a consensus against conducting the bypolls at an all-party meet convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Even if the bypolls are held in October/November, the newly elected MLAs will get only less than five months in office as the assembly polls are due in April next year, the political parties argued.

They also cited the risk involved in conducting the polls amid the rising COVID cases in the state. The parties have also sought to postpone the local body elections slated for November.

The central election commission has cancelled the bypolls pending in Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal.

Kerala election officer Teeka Ram Meena said his office would now be concentrating on the works for the assembly polls. He said the central election commission's decision was much expected.

The bypolls to Kuttanad and Chavara were necessitated following the death of legislators Thomas Chandy and Vijayan Pillai, both belonging to the ruling LDF. The results of the bypolls would not have affected the equations in the state assembly as the LDF enjoys a comfortable majority against the Congress-led UDF. However, the outcome of the polls, if conducted, could have offered insights into the political trends in the state as the two constituencies could not be considered the strongholds of either LDF or UDF. Both the fronts had exuded confidence that they would in both seats.