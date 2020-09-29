KSRTC deploys staff on roads to woo passengers

COVIDPonkunnam: The KSRTC drivers and conductors are deployed not just in buses these days but they are on duty even on the roads.

The staff on the roads have tasks cut out for them. They will provide information to passengers about the KSRTC bus services and timings besides controlling the buses arriving in convoy.

The additional permanent staff in KSRTC depots have been deputed at the service of passengers mainly in busy junctions of the district as part of point duty system. The point duty system has also been introduced with the objective of raising corporation’s income.

The point duty staff of each depot will contact each other online and inform the passengers about the services.

Emulating private buses: The KSRTC implemented the new system taking a cue from the private buses which are rendering the services successfully. The private bus operators have deployed staff to help passengers in main junctions especially for the "My Bus" services. The permanent staff which became surplus due to drastic reduction in bus services during COVID-19 pandemic are being utilized for this purpose.

In Kottayam depot, five persons are deputed daily for point duty. They have been deployed in Pampady, Ettumanoor, Chingavanam, Sashtri Road and Kottayam depot. The duty timings are from 7 am to 11 am and 3 pm to 7 pm.

Four staff from Pala depot have been deployed in Kottaramattom and town bus stand. In Erattupetta six staff members have been deployed in private bus stand, Muttom Junction and Poonjar Junction respectively. Of the three staff in Changanassery , two have been deputed in the main bus stand and one person is on duty at Perunna bus stand.

In Vaikkom, 15 staff have been deployed in Kavala , Chembu Toll, Vaikom temple West Nada, Bund Road, Thalayolaparambu and KSRTC bus stand. Of the 12 staff members in Ponkunnum depot, four persons each have been deputed in Mundakkayam, Kanjirapally and Ponmunnam private bus stand. In Kanjirapally the point duty is in private bus stand and Pettah market.

In Erumeli four persons have been deployed in private bus stand and Pettah market.