SC to hear Lavalin case on Thursday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday the petitions, including the one filed by the CBI, challenging the High Court order acquitting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others in the Lavalin scam.

The case was first heard by the Supreme Court on October 27, 2017, after petitions were filed by Kasturiranga Iyer and R Sivadasan. Later, the CBI also filed an appeal.

The case was last heard on October 1, 2019, during which it was said that the case will be taken up again in two weeks. Now, almost a year later, the apex court has sought more time.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the seventh accused in the case. The first accused is former Energy Secretary K Mohanachandran.

The case relates to the alleged corruption in a contract awarded by the state government to Canadian company SNC Lavalin in 1995 for renovation and modernisation of three hydroelectric projects in Idukki.

A CBI special court had cleared Pinarayi Vijayan and other accused. The agency appealed against the order in the Kerala High Court, which acquitted them in August 2017. The CBI then went in appeal in the Supreme Court.