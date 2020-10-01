Malayali Lt Gen PGK Menon to take over as 14 Corps Commander

New Delhi: Lieutenant General PGK Menon, a Malayali, will take charge as the next Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps - also known as the Fire and Fury Corps - around mid-October.

Menon will be succeeding Lt Gen Harinder Singh, who has been appointed as head of the prestigious Indian Military Academy.

Lt Gen Harinder Singh, who held six rounds of tough negotiations with Chinese military on the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, has been leading the 14 Corps for the past one year.

As head of the 14 Corps, Menon will be overseeing India's overall combat readiness in Ladakh and be part of crucial decision-making process to effectively deal with aggressive behaviour by the Chinese troops.

Lt Gen Menon was part of the Indian delegation at the sixth round of Corps commander-level talks between India and China on September 21.

The sources said Lt Gen Singh will lead the Indian delegation at the seventh round of Corps commander dialogue if it takes place before mid-October.

During a fresh round of diplomatic talks between India and China on Wednesday, it was agreed that the next round of the Corps commander-level talks should be held at an early date so that both sides can work towards early and complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC.

(With PTI inputs)