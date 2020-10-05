Kerala records 5,042 new COVID-19 cases, 4,640 recoveries on Monday

Onmanorama Staff
A health worker arranges samples of MCD employees for COVID-19 test at Municipal Corporation of Delhi Civic Center in New Delhi on Friday. PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 2,34,928 on Monday, with the state reporting 5,042 fresh cases. The state also registered 4,640 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

