Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 2,34,928 on Monday, with the state reporting 5,042 fresh cases. The state also registered 4,640 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Kerala records 5,042 new COVID-19 cases, 4,640 recoveries on Monday
Onmanorama Staff
