Online darshan at Sabarimala: Expert committee to consult head priest

Thiruvananthapuram: An expert committee formed to plan the upcoming Sabarimala temple festival season has recommended online 'darshan' amid the pandemic, which the Kerala government would discuss with the temple 'tantri' or head priest, Devasom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Tuesday.

The committee, which was asked to look into the modalities of holding the temple festival, recommended that only pilgrims in the age group of 10 to 60 should be allowed.

The minister said all the recommendations of the panel would be put up before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after which the matter would go to the state Cabinet for the final call.

On September 28, Vijayan had chaired a special Cabinet meeting and announced that the annual two month-long festival will be organised but with very strict COVID protocols, including restrictions on the number of pilgrims.

The temple's festival season begins on November 15, with the most important Makarvilaku Day fixed for January 14, 2021.

It was recommended that up to a maximum of 1,000 devotees would be allowed during weekdays, and 2,000 on Saturdays and Sundays. On special festival days, the maximum limit would be 5,000.

All pilgrims would have to register in the virtual queue system. Those from neighbouring states would have to bring COVID-negative certificates. Once in Kerala, they would have to undergo antigen tests. At no cost would the pilgrims be allowed to stay back in the temple and would have to return soon after offering prayers.

The ritualistic holy dip in Pamba river would not be allowed. Instead, showers would be installed where all pilgrims can bathe before they begin their climb to the temple.

Situated on the Western Ghats at an altitude of 914 metres above sea level, the Lord Ayyappa temple is a 4-km uphill journey from Pamba in Pathanamthitta district, around 100 km from the state capital.