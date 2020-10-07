Maggot infestation on patient: Health secy orders disciplinary action against doctor, nurses

Thiruvananthapuram: The state health secretary has ordered disciplinary action against Dr K S Sunil Kumar, the head of the orthopaedic unit at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, in connection with the case in which a COVID patient was sent home with maggots in his bed sores after his treatment.

Disciplinary action has been ordered against the staff nurses and nursing assistants who were on duty three days prior to discharging the patient from the hospital.

The secretary also issued a warning to senior officials of the hospital, including Dr Mohan Roy, the medical college RMO in charge of supervision and the superintendent in charge of the COVID treatment cell.

The suspensions of the COVID nodal officer and two head nurses in connection with the incident have been withdrawn. The action is based on the report filed by DME Dr A Remla Beevi.

The health secretary lifted the suspension of Dr Aruna and head nurses Leena Kunjan and K V Rajani. They were told to return to duty.

R Anil Kumar (55) from Vattiyoorkavu was the one who had the bitter experience.

The worm infestation was caused because the support collar of his neck was not removed and cleaned in time during his treatment period. There was major negligence on the part of the doctor, head nurses and nursing staff on duty in the ward.

The RMO and the doctors in the COVID cell also did not pay attention to the patient. The nurses failed to take care of the severely ill patient. The incident at the medical college tarnished the image of the institution and the health department, the report said.

In a meeting with representatives of the joint action council led by Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) that was protesting against the suspension of Dr Aruna and others, Health Minister KK Shailaja had said the decision would be reconsidered.

Anil Kumar is now undergoing treatment at the Peroorkada Government Hospital. Family members said that they were happy that action was being taken against those responsible for his condition.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the health department was functioning well and that it was not correct to doubt its capability just because of one problem.