Kerala reports 9,250 new COVID cases after 68,321 tests on Friday

Onmanorama Staff
An autorickshaw driver cleaning his vehicle.

Kerala reported 9,250 new COVID cases after 68,321 tests on Friday. With this, the number of active cases in the state rose to 91,756.

MORE IN KERALA
RELATED STORIES

© COPYRIGHT 2020 MANORAMA ONLINE.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.