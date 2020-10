With 25 deaths on Sunday, Kerala's COVID death toll crosses dreaded 1,000-mark

Twenty-five COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Sunday.



The deceased are:



Thiruvananthapuram

Meenakumari (68) from Palkulangara

Peerumuhammed (84) from Poojapura

Kollam

Cletus (70) from Kollam

Appukuttan Pillai (81) from Perinad

Kuttiamma (63) from Podiyattuvila

Alappuzha

Emmanuel (77) from Pollaithi



Beevikunju (72) from Vandanam



Abdul Jalil (59) from Punnapra

Sharda (80) from Muhamma



Kottayam

Abdul Khader (80) from Erumeli

Kuttappan Achari (70) from Changanassery

Kunjumon Haji (70) from Kottayam

Thrissur

Velappan (84) from Kuttanellur

George (61) from Kannara

Malappuram

Aziz (84) from Periyambalam

Sreedharan (68) from Cheruvayur

Raghavan Nair (72) from Karulai



Kunhimuhammed (64) from Manjeri



Syed Mohammad (52) from Thalakkad



Kozhikode

Ibrahim (75) from Omassery

Ernakulam

Gopalan (65) from Panangad in Ernakulam



Kannur

Kannan (77) from Sreekandapuram



Johnny Jimmy (13) from Thimiri

Kasaragod

Damodaran (63) from Udma

Nafisa (58) from Mangalpady



With this, COVID death toll in the state now stands at 1,003. Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Insitute of Virology in Alappuzha.