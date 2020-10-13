Kerala's COVID-19 tally crosses 3 lakh-mark, over 2 lakh recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 3,03,896 on Tuesday, with the state reporting 8,764 fresh cases. The state also registered 7,723 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,07,357 people recovered from the disease, while 95,407 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.

The test positivity rate has further gone up in the state to 18.16, the chief minister said.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 8,039 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 528 are unknown.

Apart from this, 76 healthcare workers (Thiruvananthapuram - 24, Kollam - 16, Malappuram - 11, Ernakulam and Kozhikode - 5 each, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Thrissur - 3 each, Alappuzha and Kottayam - 2 each) also contracted the virus.

The chief minister also confirmed 21 more deaths on Tuesday. The official death toll now stands at 1,046.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram – 1139 (contact cases – 1040)

Ernakulam – 1122 (949)

Kozhikode – 1113 (1049)

Thrissur – 1010 (950)

Kollam – 907 (862)

Thiruvananthapuram – 777 (680)

Palakkad – 606 (575)

Alappuzha – 488 (459)

Kottayam – 476 (435)

Kannur – 370 (333)

Kasaragod – 323 (308)

Pathanamthitta – 244 (224)

Wayanad – 110 (104)

Idukki – 79 (71)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Kozhikode – 1,236

Ernakulam – 1,123

Thiruvananthapuram – 815

Malappuram – 772

Thrissur – 650

Alappuzha – 534

Kottayam – 480

Kannur – 442

Kasaragod – 422

Kollam – 410

Palakkad – 385

Pathanamthitta – 203

Idukki – 129

Wayanad – 122

Testing and quarantine

In the last 24 hours, 48,253 samples have been tested, a health department statement said on Tuesday.

In total, 36,76,682 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

Of the 2,82,000 people under observation for suspected infection, 2,54,841 are home/institutional quarantined and 27,159 hospitalised. As many as 2,925 people were hospitalised since Monday.

Eleven new places were designated as hotspots on Tuesday, while 15 regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 660 hotspots.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• The rate of spread of the virus is coming down in Thiruvananthapuram, which had been the most affected district. It is a result of the coordinated efforts by government agencies and the public.

• However, some have shown reluctance to follow the COVID-19 protocols and cooperate with the health department's efforts.

• Many foreign-returnees have started wayside shops across the state recently. We should support them. But we should also refrain from crowding and violating the social distancing norms while purchasing from these vendors.

• It has been noticed that some have started private tuition for students despite the state's warnings. This has contributed in the rise in number of cases among children below the age of 15.

• 155 people from Wayanad tribal community tested positive so far.

• The CM once again urged people to strictly follow social distancing protocols.

• Street vendors should maintain physical distancing while interacting with customers.

• The infections are on a rise among traders and autorickshaw drivers.

• A few institutions in Adoor have found to be the source of infections for many people.

• Tourists visiting destinations in Idukki districts will be closely monitored.

• Markets and harbours in Kozhikode districts will function with restrictions.

• Health Department will begin treatment for post-COVID health issues among the recovered people.

• Kasaragod and Kanhangad district hospitals now have the facilities for plasma treatment. Patients with severe symptoms will be admitted to Kanhagand hospital.

• The police have registered cases against 8 people for violating quarantine rules. 101 people were booked for defying prohibitory orders across the state. As many as 39 cases have been taken in this regard.