No passing out parade, only online oath for new batch of Kerala Police constables

Thiruvananthapuram: A new batch comprising over 2300 police constables are all set to enter the police department on October 16 without passing out parade. They will join service after taking the oath.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will read out the oath online. The new batch is entering the service without completing the full training programme planned earlier, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. A training period of 210 days had been fixed for the new batch from February 17 onwards. However, due to COVID-19, the police department could not stick to that schedule.

The State Police Chief recommended the home department to cut short the training period to 198 days and allow the programme to be completed by October 15.

Subsequently, the home department accepted the DGP's recommendation paving the way for the entry of the new batch. Swimming, driving tests, 10 days rigorous anti-terror commando training, five days training duty with Coast guard and in hilly terrain which are mandatory for the completion of the training have been exempted for the time being.

Though there is a condition that all these training modules have to be completed to receive full salary and allowances, the authorities have granted relaxation in the stipulation, only for the current batch.

However, the probation period will be considered as complete only after the constables complete the training programme and pass the tests.