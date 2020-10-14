Kerala records 6,244 new COVID-19 cases, 7,792 recoveries on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 3,10,140 on Wednesday, with the state reporting 6,244 fresh cases. The state also registered 7,792 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,15,149 people recovered from the disease, while 93,837 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 5,745 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 364 are unknown.

Apart from this, 36 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

The minister also confirmed 20 more deaths on Wednesday. The official death toll now stands at 1,066.