LDF to grant Jose K Mani's wish for Pala seat?

Kottayam: Notwithstanding the statements to the contrary, it is now clear that the Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (M) decided to be part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala on a categorical assurance that the ruling front would part with its sitting Pala Assembly seat in Kottayam district.

As per the understanding reached between the LDF and Kerala Congress (M), the CPM will take over Jose K Mani's Rajya Sabha seat and allot six Assembly constituencies including the sitting seats, to Jose K Mani's party. The CPM has opened its doors factoring in the possibility of Pala MLA Mani C Kappan causing a split in the NCP and leaving the LDF.

It is now clear that Jose K Mani took the decision to snap their nearly 40-year association with the Congress led UDF after getting a clear assurance from the LDF and reaching a concrete agreement.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is understood to have taken personal initiative in finalizing the agreement with Jose K Mani. The first point of agreement - Kerala Congress Jose faction can retain K M Mani's own Pala constituency, second - six seats to be allotted to Kerala Congress (M) including Pala and third - CPM will take over the Rajya Sabha seat to be vacated by Jose K Mani.

The CPM has already informed Mani C Kappan that Pala seat will have to be handed over to Jose K Mani and in another seat can be allotted to NCP in its place. The condition was put forward before the Pala MLA knowing full well that Kappan will not yield to the formula.

The CPM leadership will also make an appeal to the CPI to spare Kanjirapally seat for Jose K Mani. This is one of the seats from where the CPI has been fielding its candidate. In place of Kanjirapally, the CPM has promised CPI a seat where the possibility of victory is high.

Apart from Roshy Augustine's existing Idukki seat, Kaduthuruthy from where Scaria Thomas contested last elections and Thodupuzha where the CPM does not have much influence, will be allotted to Jose K Mani.

In case if there is split in NCP over Pala seat, then the CPM might even handover the Kuttanad seat to Kerala Congress (M).

Jose K Mani has assured the CPM leadership that his party was prepared to make any compromise and cooperate beyond the present agreement should the emerging political circumstances in the state warrant such an action from their side. The CPM understanding is that the state unit of NCP might face a split and barring transport minister A K Saseendran, all others will cross over to the UDF camp before the next Assembly polls.

The LDF leadership is confident of facing such a political eventuality. The Left front is hopeful that Jose K Mani will be able to bring the Kerala Congress (M) votes and traditional Christian votes to the LDF.

Meanwhile, Jose K Mani said that they would initiate bilateral talks with the LDF in a couple of days. The seat allocation will be discussed and decided at the proposed meetings.