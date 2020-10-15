Rahul Gandhi denied clearance for online inauguration of school building in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: The online inauguration of a school building by Wayanad Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi failed to take place as the state government denied permission citing that the district administration was not informed about the same.

Wayanad district Congress committee president I C Balakrishnan said the inauguration of a new school building at the state-run Munderi School built at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore, scheduled for 10:15am by Gandhi did not happen as the district administration didn't give it clearance.

"70 per cent of the funds for this new school building came under the Central allocation and the rest came from the state government. The local body at the location is ruled by the Left and its chairperson wrote to Gandhi and asked for his time. Gandhi said he will be able to do it on October 15 and it was fixed," said Balakrishnan.

According to the district administration, permission had to be denied as protocols were not followed and the state education minister, district collector and others were not informed of the event.

“We had no other option but to call off all the arrangements made by the school Parents Teachers Association," added Balakrishnan, who is also a Congress legislator from the district.

The local Congress party expressed their ire after the inauguration was called off.

(With inputs from IANS)