Pinarayi dodges questions on bar bribe allegations, agitation against Mani

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has conveniently dodged questions related to serious bar bribe allegations levelled by the LDF against late K M Mani and the state wide agitations conducted against the Kerala Congress supreme while being in the opposition.

At his routine press conference, he chose to duck questions related to bar bribe allegations against Mani. When asked whether the LDF while welcoming Jose K Mani into the ruling front, now believes that the agitations and bribery allegations against Mani were wrong, the chief minister chose to avoid a direct reply. After repeated questions on the issue from journalists, a visibly annoyed Vijayan said; “I know many of you will be upset by this development. There is no other way but to face it."

There was no specific reply either to a question whether it was politically moral to spread a red carpet or welcome a party against which the LDF had conducted a powerful agitation not long ago.

The chief minister on more than one occasion tried to justify the LDF stand saying that Mani had himself alleged that the UDF had done injustice to him and targeted him more than anyone else. "What they (Jose K Mani faction says) is important. What is more important is to see who all are going to benefit or lose due to political changes being witnessed in the state now. There is no obstacle at the policy or ideology level for Kerala Congress Jose faction to cooperate with the LDF. Many Kerala Congress factions are with us. Even they (Kerala Congress (M)) were with us earlier. Now they have taken the right stand at the right time. They decided to cooperate with the LDF without any preconditions,” Pinarayi siad.

The chief minister said many LDF constituents have welcomed Jose K Mani's decision. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajednran has welcomed the development. The official stand of the LDF on the issue will be discussed and decided at the leadership meeting.

"The decision on Rajya Sabha seat and Pala Assembly seat will be discussed by the LDF leadership at the appropriate time. It’s only a dream to think Pala MLA Mani C Kappan will leave LDF and contest on behalf of UDF. The legislator has himself said that he is with the LDF. UDF Convenor M M Hassan's statement that Kappan held talks with UDF leadership has been contradicted by the leader of the opposition himself. With Jose K Mani faction deserting the UDF, the opposition front's life line has been cut. It goes without saying that their decision will add to the strength of LDF. The UDF has faced a major debacle," the chief minister said.