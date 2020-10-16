Top lawyers to fight Life Mission case, CBI to tighten case investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is planning to rope in prominent advocates to conduct the Life Mission case registered by the agency in connection with the corruption in the construction of apartments in Wadakkanchery.

The special investigation team has received clear instructions from the Centre to tighten the case and not to reduce the pace of the current probe. A special team has been constituted to record the statement of chief minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar to examine the authenticity of the statement given by Unitac MD Santhosh Eapen. The CBI has already obtained the details of Sivasankar's foreign trips from the customs.

Additional Solicitor General will fly down to apprise the court of the violations in Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act 2010 in Life Mission project when the judge takes up the CBI plea to deny a stay.

The CBI is of the opinion that the state government is resorting to delaying tactics to drag the case. The probe against Life Mission CEO was stopped on the pretext that foreign contribution had not been received.

However, the CBI feels that the files available in the Life Mission office in connection with the project will prove decisive in the case.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) which had initiated a probe earlier, has taken a decision that the files pertaining to Life Mission project should be handed over to CBI only in the event of a court direction for the same. However, CBI is insisting on getting the files at the earliest.

The government agencies like Life Mission were given relaxation in FCRA Act in 2020. The CBI argument is that the relaxations are not applicable to agreements and deals signed prior to 2020.

CBI plea for early consideration of case



The CBI has approached the High Court with the plea to consider the Life Mission case at the earliest since the stay granted had affected further investigations into the matter.



The action against Life Mission CEO was stayed for two months on the case registered by CBI following Anil Akkara MLA’s complaint.

The CBI has pointed out that in view of the stay, the investigation agency was not able to collect or obtain documents including files concerned with the case, from the Life Mission office and the state government. The agency is not able to summon and question officials, government staff and other people who are aware of the facts.

The CBI is prepared for conducting detailed arguments in the case. The CBI says that the continuation of stay will be against the interest of justice.

Khalid caught with currency in Cairo



Former accountant of UAE consulate Mohammad Khalid was caught at the Cairo international airport when he went to Egypt carrying his share of the Life Mission project commission given by the Unitac CEO.



The information regarding his arrest was received from Interpol during the course of the investigations carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Unitac MD has disclosed that a total of Rs 4.25 crore was given as commission of which Rs 3.25 crore was converted into dollars and handed over to Khalid.