M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the CM, taken to hospital

Thiruvananthapuram: Suspended IAS officer and former principal secretary to the chief minister M Sivasankar has been taken to the cardiac ICU of a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, according to reports.

Manorama News reported it is not clear yet if he is admitted to the hospital and that Custom's officials had reached his residence on Friday to take him for questioning. He was then taken to hospital when he complained of uneasiness. Customs officials were also seen waiting at the hospital premises.

He was taken to the hospital following high blood pressure according to relatives. Sivasankar's wife also works at the same hospital's Nephrology department.

The Kerala High Court on Thursday restrained the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the money trail in the sensational gold smuggling case, from arresting him till October 23.

Apprehending arrest by the ED, Sivasankar who is facing probe in connection with the case, had moved the court on Wednesday seeking anticipatory bail.

He was summoned by the ED on multiple occasions to confront the statements given by different accused and witnesses.

He had expressed fears that media's "false propaganda" and frivolous news items" and constant demand for his arrest for creating news value has created a situation where the investigating agencies are forced to "save their skin" from allegations by arresting him, thereby playing to the fourth estate and avoiding criticism.

Sivasankar was earlier interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate probing separate cases related to the gold smuggling using diplomatic channels through the international airport at Thiruvananthapuram.