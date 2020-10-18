Golden Salute to honour COVID-19 warriors

Our Correspondent

Thiruvananthapuram: Manorama Online along with Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched an initiative, Golden Salute, to honour the COVID-19 warriors.

Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan inaugurated the project and launched the website on Saturday. The Speaker said that Kerala has set an exemplary model in the COVID-19 battle.

“Malabar Gold & Diamonds is coming up with a project to provide free COVID vaccine for 1 lakh eligible people, whenever the vaccine becomes available,” its chairman M P Ahammed said. The Malabar Group has so far spent Rs 30 crore for social initiatives, he added.

Manorama Online co-ordinating editor Santhosh George Jacob, and marketing general manager Bobby Paul also spoke during the online event.

Readers can nominate people, who have been in the forefront of the COVID-19 battle, through the website www.manoramaonline.com/goldensalute.

There will also be an opportunity to share the tales of their valiant efforts.

Those selected will receive gifts, including gold coins worth Rs 50,000 and family medical insurance.

