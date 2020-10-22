Medical director rejects MCH superintendent’s report, recommends probe by expert team

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram: The Medical Education Director has recommended that an expert team should probe the allegations that a COVID-19 patient died due to medical negligence at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) at Kalamassery in Ernakulam.

The director made the recommendation while rejecting the preliminary report submitted by the medical college superintendent. It was also recommended that the allegation that the ventilator tube was not properly placed, leading to the death, should be scientifically vetted.

The superintendent's report said that the ICU patient, C K Harris, had not died due to lapses in treatment.

The hospital got embroiled in a controversy after nursing officer Jalaja Devi of the medical college said in a voice message that the ventilator tube was not properly placed, following which Harris had died. A junior doctor of the hospital, Dr Najma, too supported her claims.

More complaints



The police have begun a probe based on the complaint filed by the relatives of Harris. They sought details from the medical college principal, such as the medical reports and those who were on duty at the ICU when Harris died. They will be questioned soon.



Though the police tried to take the statements of Harris' wife, they were unable to do as she had been mentally distressed.

While backing the nursing officer’s statements, Dr Najma had revealed that she had seen two patients, Jameela and Baihaiki, suffer due to lapses in treatment.

Jameela's daughter Hairunisa and Baihaiki's brother Gasnafar then filed police complaints on Wednesday. Kalamassery inspector P R Santhosh said that these would be probed along with the complaint lodged by Harris' relatives.

Dr Najma also filed a police complaint over attempts to malign her on social media, alleging political motive behind her revelations. She feared that she could be physically attacked, the complaint said. Dr Najma also asserted that she stands by her statements.

The police would also take the statements of Dr Najma and nursing officer Jalaja Devi.

No action taken on earlier complaint?



Authorities allegedly did not take any action on a complaint filed by Harris’ relatives on July 27, seven days after his death.



The relatives had purchased a DreamStation BiPAP Auto machine, on the doctor's instructions. But this was later said to be missing. After the relatives complained, the machine price of Rs 70,000 was reimbursed.

Allegations were also raised that money was sought to provide proper treatment at the COVID ICU of the hospital.

In an audio clip released by his brother, Baihaiki said Rs 40,000 should be given for him to get proper treatment at the hospital. When he repeated the request, the family agreed to give the money. However, before they could hand over the money, Baihaiki died, his brother said.

Human rights panel seeks report



The State Human Rights' Commission ordered that the health department secretary should file a report within three weeks after conducting a comprehensive probe into the allegations against the hospital. Commission chairperson Justice Antony Dominic also instructed the medical college principal to file a report within three weeks.



The case will be considered again on November 21. The commission initiated action based on a complaint filed by social activist Noushad Thekkayil.

Meanwhile, faced with a slew of criticisms and controversies, the medical director and joint director called for an online meeting of hospital officials, including the superintendent, on Wednesday.