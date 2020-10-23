Hospital negligence case: COVID patient's death report contradicts Ernakulam MCH's claims

Kochi: The police have started recording statements regarding complaints about medical negligence at the Ernakulam Government Medical College.

They have taken the statements of H Anwar, the brother-in-law of C V Harris, who died while undergoing treatment for COVID, and Jalaja Devi, a nursing officer who had indicated that there was negligence on the part of the medical staff in his death.

Anwar said that Harris did not receive the services of a pulmonologist on the day of his death. When he had called the hospital to enquire about Harris, the doctor had said that his condition was "extremely serious" and that oxygen cannot be delivered directly to his lungs without a pulmonologist. The doctor also said that the hospital did not have the service of a pulmonologist.

The statement of the nursing officer Jalaja Devi, who is under suspension, was recorded at her residence in Neendoor, Kottayam, on Thursday.

The police are looking into another complaint against the hospital filed by T A Faisal, who said that his mother Jameela of Thavalakuzhi, Vayalkara in Kunnukara of Paravur taluk, died while being treated for COVID due to negligence on the part of the hospital authorities.

Dr Najma Salim, who echoed the revelations made by the nursing officer, reported for work as usual on Thursday. The college officials had instructed staff and employee organisations to not protest against Najma.

Death report doesn't talk of cardiac arrest

Hospital officials had claimed that C K Harris had died of a heart attack at the COVID Medical Centre. Documents, however, have contradicted their claim.

According to the report submitted by the hospital to the Kalamassery municipality to register the death, the cause of death has been shown as COVID pneumonia, hypertension and diabetes.

CM dismisses allegations against Ernakulam MCH

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has dismissed allegations that patients undergoing treating for COVID at the Ernakulam Government Medical College may have died due to negligence.

The CM's response supported the medical college authorities' claim that the allegation was baseless.

"The problems were caused by a misleading (WhatsApp) post. Those at the hospital have said with proper evidence that what was said in the message was not factual," Vijayan said.

"Even those who are looking to criticise the government have made it clear that this allegation is not true. But some later came into the fray to spread more falsehoods. The doctors in service are doing their job well. But there are some who are bent upon giving the impression that everything is upside down. The government is taking it seriously," he said.