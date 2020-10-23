Riders, beware! Now, riding without helmet will get your license suspended

Kochi: With the introduction of a new law on Thursday, riders who take to the roads without a helmet will have their driving license suspended for three months. This is in addition to having to pay the fine of Rs 500.



The law also mandates that Kerala Police can send violaters back to training centres or have them do community service.

According to a Central law, those who do not wear helmets are fined Rs 1,000. However, this was reduced to Rs 500 in Kerala by the special powers of the state.

Last year, the Union government had made helmets compulsory for all two-wheeler riders above the age of four years. The rule came into force in Kerala on December 1, 2019.