COVID-19 | Majority of the people who died in August had comorbidities, says report

Thiruvananthapuram: A majority of the people who died due to COVID-19 in the state had comorbid conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes, as per an analysis report of the deaths in August.

A total of 223 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state in August, according to the official data. Of this, 116 people (43 per cent) had high blood pressure, while 120 had diabetes. Fifteen were cancer patients and 54 were undergoing dialysis treatment.

Several COVID-19 cases were also reported from the cancer treatment centres and dialysis centres in the Thiruvananthapuram district. Hence, the health department decided to impose strict regulations to prevent infection spread at these centres.

The fatality rate was also found to be high among men, as per the analysis report of August. Of the 223 deaths, 157 were men and 66 were women. Most number of deaths in Kerala were reported in Thiruvananthapuram (34) and Kollam (31).

Though 252 deaths were reported in the state in August, only 223 were due to COVID-19, according to the health department’s findings.