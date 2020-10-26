COVID-19: 4,287 new positive cases in Kerala on Monday, tally nears 4L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 4,287 new coronavirus positive cases and 7,107 patients recovered from COVID-19 on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during a press meet at Thiruvananthapuram.

Of the new cases, 3,711 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 471 among them is unknown. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Kerala stands at 12.9%.

The state has reported 3,97,217 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 3,02,017 persons recovered. The remaining 93,744 patients are undergoing treatment.

The relatively low number of cases compared to previous days is owing to the less number of tests on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, only 35,141 samples were tested. On weekdays, the number of tests used to be over 55K.

COVID deaths

With 20 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 1,352.

A recent government report had showed that those above the age of 60 and those suffering from co-morbidities were the most affected by COVID-19.

“Failure of reverse quarantine was observed in 61 (24 per cent) of COVID-19 deaths. Mortality may be prevented by vigilant observation of reverse quarantine,'' said a report, prepared by the Death Audit Committee of Kerala's Health Department.

Out of the 223 deaths reported in August, 116 had high-blood pressure and 120 had diabetes.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• It has been noticed that those residing near the people staying in are being isolated. This shouldn't be done instead one should support those staying in quarantine.

• Meetings and other functions should make sure that the number of people participating in it adhere to the guidelines.

• In Kollam, one need not go to the labs for testing, instead the labs will come to those who need the facility through the mobile testing lab introduced with the help of MLA KB Ganesh Kumar who funded Rs 17lakh for the initiative. Antigen and RT-PCR can be done here.

• Facilities in Kozhikode Medical College Hospital will be improved as many critical cases from Kozhikode and Kannur approach the hospital.

• 5,000 cases have been registered in Thrissur in the past five days.

• Not everyone are found wearing masks properly. The number of cases registered for not wearing masks are increasing.

• New package for KSRTC are being discussed and Rs 1,000 crore has been allotted to KSRTC in the past two years. Rs 4,160 crore has been allotted by this government already. Only Rs 1,120 crore was allotted during the UDF government.

• Rs 1500 will be given to permanent staffs in KSRTC every month and the discussion for hike in salary will be discussed.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram- 853 (813 through contact)

Thiruvananthapuram-513 (359)

Kozhikode-497 (470)

Thrissur- 480 (469)

Ernakulam-457 (337)

Alappuzha- 332 (312)

Kollam-316 (310)

Palakkad- 276 (164)

Kottayam- 194 (186)

Kannur- 174 (131)

Idukki- 79 (63)

Kasaragod- 64 (59)

Wayanad- 28 (21)

Pathanamthitta- 24 (17)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 747

Kollam- 722

Pathanamthitta- 180

Alappuzha- 497

Kottayam- 191

Idukki- 66

Ernakulam- 1096

Thrissur- 723

Palakkad- 454

Malappuram- 1002

Kozhikode- 1023

Wayanad- 107

Kannur- 97

Kasaragod- 202

(to be updated)