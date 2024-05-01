A heartfelt farewell : Ashok performs final rites of his donor's mother

Kannur: Vishnu's presence pulsated within Ashok's heart as the flames of Sajana's funeral pyre rose. At that moment, that heart seemed to speak to the fire in Ashok's hands, "That is our mother..." Witnessing the one who had accepted her son's heart lighting her final pyre stirred the emotions of all those present.

Vishnu, a victim of a bike accident in Kozhikode, even as locals had mobilised a medical aid committee for his treatment, was declared brain dead. Despite their grief, his parents, Shaji and Sajana, along with their daughter Nandana, made a heart-wrenching decision - organ donation. Sajana, battling cancer herself, understood the weight of both pain and the preciousness of life.

Vishnu's kidneys, heart, and liver were donated free of charge under the government's Mritha Sanjeevani scheme, with the only stipulation being that they must meet the recipients in person.

Ashok V Nair (44) from Kurungazha Chalungal house in Pathanamthitta, the recipient of Vishnu's heart, first encountered Sajana (48) on the day of the transplant. Subsequently, Ashok visited Sajana regularly, offering solace and lending an ear to stories about Vishnu. Through these interactions, Ashok became like a son to Sajana. When Sajana's heart ceased its rhythm during cancer treatment, Ashok rushed to her side. Upon Shaji's request, Ashok performed her final rites.