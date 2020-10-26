Kerala records 20 COVID deaths on Monday, toll now at 1,352

Kerala recorded 20 COVID-19 deaths on Monday taking the official toll to 1,352.
The deceased are:
Alappuzha
Prasanth Kumar, 55, from Arattupuzha
Antony Denish, 37, from Cherthala
Vidhyadharan, 75, from Arpookara
Ernakulam
Siddique, 62, from Fort Kochi
Thrissur
Rosy, 84, from Kottakadu
Velayudhan, 80, from Edathuruthy
Mary, 62, from Chevoor
Palakkad
Chandrasekharan, 53, from Chitoor
Malappuram
Abdullah Kutty, 85, from Puthiya Kadapuram
Kozhikode
Karthyayani Amma, 89, from Panangad
Wayanad
Mariyam, 85, from Thavinjal
Hamsa, 62, from Pazhanji
Matahyi, 71, from Ambalavayal
Abdul Rahman, 89, from Mananthavady
Eliyama, 78, from Thoduvatti
Kannur
Hamsa, 75, from Thalliparambu
Mammuhaji, 90, from Iriveri
Jayarajan, 62, from Chova
Kasaragod
Chomu, 63, from Vadamthatta
Muhamed Kunji, 72, from Thalamkara
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.