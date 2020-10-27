Rabins conspired with co-accused, invested money for purchasing gold: NIA

Kochi: Rabins K Hameed, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, had conspired with the arrested accused and invested money for purchasing gold in UAE, the central agency said on Tuesday.

The NIA, probing the terror link in the case, on Monday arrested Rabins as soon as he arrived from the UAE to Kochi.

In an affidavit submitted in the Special NIA court, the agency said Rabins was involved in the illegal business during 2013-14 and various other occasions.

Seeking his custody for unearthing the entire facts regarding the role played by him in connection with the case, the NIA submitted that investigation till now has revealed that Rabins had conspired with co-accused, invested money for purchasing gold in UAE and arranged for concealment and despatch of the contraband disguised as diplomatic baggage.

According to the agency, the co-accused include Faizal Fareed, Ramees K T, Jalal AM, Mohammed Shafi P Abdu P T, Mohammed Ali Ebrahim, Muhammed Ali, Sidhiqul Akbar besides other suspects in the case.

Investigation had also revealed that Rabins was involved in gold smuggling during 2013-14 and on various other occasions, it said in the affidavit.

Rabins at the NIA court in Kochi

NIA informed the court that he had not disclosed about his other mobile phones and digital devices used by him to contact other co-accused and his entire role in the case.

"He has also not entirely disclosed the involvement of terrorist groups in this crime. The funds so raised as per this crime could be used for the purpose of terrorism and anti-national activities. Therefore, custodial interrogation of the accused is absolutely necessary to unearth entire facts on the role played by him," the agency said while seeking his custody.

NIA said "incriminating materials" related to Rabins, were found in the mirror images of digital devices seized from other accused in this case and he has to be confronted with these materials.

Considering the NIA plea, the Court sent him to its custody for five days.

His digital devices and other documents were seized during his arrest and produced before the court.

Rabins, a resident of Muvattupuzha in Kerala's Ernakulam district, was arrested by UAE police in July 2020 and was in jail at UAE till October 25.

The case pertains to the seizure of 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore on July 5 from diplomatic baggage at the Air Cargo of Trivandrum International Airport by Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Cochin.

