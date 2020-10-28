Mar Theodosius to take charge as Mar Thoma church's new head on November 14

Thiruvalla: Rt Rev Dr Geevarghese Mar Theodosius Suffragan Metropolitan will take over as the new head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Church on November 14.

The installation ceremony will take place at Dr Alexander Mar Thoma Hall. The Bishops of Mar Thoma Church will lead the installation ceremony.

The installation ceremony was decided at the Synod meeting. Mar Thoma church secretary Rev K G Joseph said the Church Council meeting scheduled to be held on November 6 will finalize the arrangements for the installation ceremony which will be held complying strictly with Covid safety protocol.

The new head of the church is taking over following the passing away of Metropolitan Joseph Mar Thoma on October 18.

Geevarghese Mar Theodosius Suffragan was installed as metropolitan on July 12. Since October 2 he has been discharging the responsibilities of the Church.

Mar Theodosius Suffragan Metropolitan is currently the Diocesan Bishop of Ranni-Nilakkal and Mumbai diocese.