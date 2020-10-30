Bineesh, aka BK0001, the political scion behind an unending trail of cases, controversies

On social media, Bineesh Kodiyeri, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over a drug money trail, describes himself thus: “Actor, cricketer, businessman, humanitarian and the son of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.”

Aged 36, Bineesh's life has been full of controversies and cases. Although he does not have any higher education, he got the position of vice-president with a good salary in a company run abroad by a Malayalee. But, he was in Kerala most of the time. There have been several allegations about the sources of his finances.

Cricket and cinema

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's field of activity shifted to Thiruvananthapuram when Bineesh completed class 8. He continued his education and completed college studies also in Thiruvananthapuram. He was a member of the SFI’s district committee in Thiruvananthapuram. He led student struggles and attended party conventions and congresses.

On arrival at Thalassery, he would play at Brothers Cricket Club. He later formed a cricket club called BK55.

He also made eye-catching plans under the aegis of the Kerala Cricket Association. His election as a KCA member from the Kannur District Cricket Association in 2018 was a part of this move.

He entered the film industry in 2005 with the movie Five Fingers. It was followed by Balram vs Taradas, Lion, Kurukshetra, and Angel John. He became a batsman in the celebrity cricket team formed in the film industry. He is also a member of the AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists).

In news from student days

Bineesh has been more in the news than his elder brother Binoy. People first heard his name in 2001. He was at the forefront of several SFI protests in the capital after the AK Antony government came to power.

Although he studied at Mar Ivanios College and Law College, he was always stationed at University College and Government Arts College that were the hubs of SFI activists.

Although cases were filed against him for throwing petrol bombs at police during the 2001 students agitation and for attacking four policemen at the Nandavanam AR camp in 2003 to release students, they were withdrawn when Kodiyeri Balakrishnan became the home minister.

Once when he was arrested during a students' agitation, Kodiyeri arrived and got him released from a police jeep.

Law-breaker with backing

When Bineesh failed to appear in court regularly, the police report to the court said that he was absconding. At one point, the court itself asked, "Is there one law for the son of the home minister and another law for the others?”

To ensure bail for him in a case he had regularly failed to appear, the police hid the fact that he was involved in about 10 cases. He even arranged for a passport without any hindrance despite 18 cases pending against him.

A petition was filed in the vigilance court alleging that Bineesh and another actor had forged documents in Munnar and sold four acres of land, but the investigation into the case was stalled.

Bineesh’s name figured in the Total Four U investment fraud case. His closeness with Omprakash, who was questioned by the police in connection with the Paul George murder case that had created a storm, also resulted in a controversy.

He was also accused of attacking and injuring a Peroorkada native, Kiran, at Kesavadasapuram in January 2003 mistaking him to be someone else.

Property records not a pointer

When the State Registration Department officials, as per the request of the Enforcement Directorate, looked for details of Bineesh’s assets, they found only two properties in his name in the state!

Although there are only two properties in his name as per records, the ED suspects he may be behind many benami investments.

Bineesh owns a house in Maruthamkuzhi in Thiruvananthapuram city. The other asset shown in his name is the land he got when the ancestral property in Kodiyeri was partitioned.

Luxurious life

According to information obtained by the ED, Bineesh led a lavish life. He made foreign trips frequently, did many business transactions abroad, and stayed in five-star hotels. He gifted expensive foreign objects to his friends and acquaintances. His car’s number KL 01 BK 0001 was itself a style statement.

Anoop Mohammad, a native of Vennala in Kochi arrested in connection with a drugs case in Bengaluru, has said that he had started a shirt brand called BK47 in honour of Bineesh for helping him financially many times.

Recently, a video came out showing a tattoo of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Bineesh’s back. Along with the sickle, hammer and star, images of idakka (musical instrument) and tiger’s nail were also tattooed.