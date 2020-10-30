COVID-19: 6,638 new positive cases in Kerala on Friday, 7,828 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 6,638 new coronavirus positive cases after 53,981 tests on Friday. The state also registered 7,828 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

With 28 deaths being reported on Friday, the state's death toll has risen to 1457.

The state has reported 4,25,122 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 3,32,994 persons recovered. The remaining 90,565 patients are undergoing treatment.

Of the new cases, 5,789 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 700 among them is unknown. As many as 85 infected persons came from outside the state. Sixty-four health workers were also tested coronavirus positive.

For the first time, Kerala replaced Maharashtra as the state posting the highest number of fresh cases over the past 10 days. No state had crossed Maharashtra's seven day count of fresh cases till now.

In Maharashtra, the seven-day average has fallen by more than two-third from a peak of 22,149 on September 17 to 6,158 on October 28. Whereas, the seven-day average for Kerala on October 28 stands at 7,089.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,88,635 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,66,953 are under home or institutional quarantine and 21,682 are in hospitals.

2,621 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

Representative image. REUTERS/File Photo

So far, 45,85,050 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Friday, six more regions have been converted into hotspots and 10 have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 690 in the state.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thrissur - 1096 (contact cases – 1080)

Malappuram - 761 (723)

Kozhikode - 722 (698)

Ernakulam - 674 (457)

Alappuzha - 664 (629)

Thiruvananthapuram - 587 (460)

Kollam - 482 (474)

Palakkad - 482 (258)

Kottayam - 367 (360)

Kannur - 341 (251)

Pathanamthitta - 163 (131)

Kasaragod - 133 (129)

Wayanad - 90 (84)

Idukki - 76 (55)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Malappuram – 1106

Kottayam – 1007

Kozhikode – 959

Thrissur – 778

Ernakulam – 741

Alappuzha – 722

Thiruvananthapuram – 715

Kollam – 636

Kannur – 379

Palakkad – 286

Pathanamthitta – 145

Kasaragod – 140

Wayanad – 109

Idukki – 105