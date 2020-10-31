When Bineesh sent Anoop to settle a bank row in Kochi

Kochi: The relationship between Bineesh Kodiyeri and Anoop Mohammad, both arrested in connection with a narcotic case in Bengaluru, started in Kochi.

According to the information received by investigating agencies, Anoop then was involved in dealing in drugs in small quantities under the cover of a readymade garment shop he ran.

Anoop was once involved in a financial transaction related to a film production company that was of interest to Bineesh, the son of CPM Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Anoop handled the transaction without resulting in any case and that impressed Bineesh a lot.

An employee of the film company had gone to the branch of a prominent bank on MG Road with a cheque for Rs 5 lakh. The cashier accidentally gave Rs 10 lakh.

The bank manager got in touch with the film company immediately after the employee had stepped out of the branch with the money, but the company refused to return the extra Rs 5 lakh. The bank manager warned that legal action would be taken against the company.

After a while, the bank manager got a call from a person who introduced himself as Bineesh Kodiyeri. He said that one of his men would visit the bank and meet the manager. Within an hour of the phone call, Anoop reached the bank.

He told the manager about the financial benefits the branch would get by keeping Bineesh in good humour and what it would lose by displeasing him.

In the end, the manager agreed to give a loan of Rs 5 lakh to the cashier who erred to save the person’s job and make up for the bank's loss.