Kerala records 7,983 new COVID-19 cases, 7,330 recoveries on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 4,33,105 on Saturday, with the state reporting 7,983 fresh cases. The state also registered 7,330 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 3,40,324 people recovered from the disease, while 91,190 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 7,049 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 786 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 62 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

The minister also confirmed 27 more deaths on Saturday. The official death toll now stands at 1,484.