Kerala records 28 COVID deaths on Sunday, toll now at 1,512

Kerala recorded 28 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday taking the official toll to 1,512.

Thiruvananthapuram

Nirmala (62) from Poovar

Subhadra (84) from Chirayinkeezhu

Girish Babu (71) from Edava

Antony (55) from Pallipuram

Shoukath Ali (76) from Karyavattom

Kollam

Muhammad Basheer (72) from Polayathodu

Yesudasan (74) from Chavara

Bhaskaran Pillai (83) from Paravur

Raveendran (63) from Kollam

Jeravas (65) from Kollam

Alappuzha

Kunju Muhammed (71) from Aroor

Gopinathan (74) from Sanathanapuram

Raveendran (67) from Edakkad

Narayana Pai (88) from A N Puram

Ernakulam

Antony (75) from Kondanadu

Thrissur

Sankaran (73) from Cherppu

Shanavas (27) from Valapadu

Palakkad

Govindan (76) from Sreekrishnapuram

Abdul Samad (37) from Malikapparamba

Malappuram

Muhammed (70) from Nilambur

Kozhikode

Moidu Haji (71) from Valayam

Karthyayani (74) from Vatakara

Rasak (62) from Nalallam

Kannur

Premalatha (72) from Punnad

Aboobacker (56) from Kannur

Vanaja (55) Pappinissery

Mathu (75) from Kariyad

Khadeeja (71) from Chovva

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.