Bineesh Kodiyeri weary after 38 hours of grilling

Bengaluru: Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala's top CPM functionary, was a pale shadow of his usual brash self as he came out of the Enforcement Directorate office in Bengaluru on Monday. He looked weary and was seen sniffing a lemon as he had reportedly puked earlier. The central agency, who had arrested him over a drug money trail last week, has so far grilled Bineesh Kodiyeri for 38 hours in the last five days.

On Monday morning, at 8:15, Bineesh was taken from the Wilson Garden police station in the Garden City to the ED’s zonal office located at Shantinagar area. He became exhausted after he had to climb two floors as the lift at the office was not working.

When asked by media persons if he was tired or if the ED was troubling him, he nodded ‘yes’.

After breakfast, he was given clothes to change.

The interrogation started at 10am and it ended at 12pm. After lunch, he was out of the ED office at 12:48pm Bineesh came out by smelling lemon as he had been vomiting.

He was taken to Bowring Hospital at 1:20pm for a check-up. Medical tests, including that for COVID-19, were conducted, before he was produced in court. In between, the ED had tried to present Bineesh in court through video conferencing. However, the court directed the agency to produce him in person.

Around 4:10pm, he was taken to the City Civil and Sessions Court. The court proceedings ended around 5:45pm after Bineesh was remanded in ED’s custody for five more days.

He was back at the police station around 6 pm.

The ED will continue his interrogation on Tuesday as well.

Brother's petition to be heard on Nov 5

The Karnataka High Court will hear on Thursday a petition filed by Bineesh’s brother Binoy Kodiyeri seeking permission to meet him. According to the petition, even the lawyers were not being allowed to see Bineesh.