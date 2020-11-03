Kerala records 26 COVID deaths on Tuesday, toll now at 1,559

Kerala recorded 26 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday taking the official toll to 1,559.
Thiruvananthapuram
Azees (72) from Attingal
Gangadharan (82) from Poovachal
Aswin (23) from Kulasekharam
Sarojini (85) from Pappanamkode
Mekkattan (41) from Vizhinjam
Karunakaran (75) from Karode
Ramachandran Pilla (64) from Thycaud
Ajishkumar (62) from Ottasekharamangalam
Kollam
Raghavan Pilla (85) from Pulichira
Alappuzha
Joseph (48) from Omanapuzha
Kottayam
James Lucose (67) from Vellapadu
Makkath (64) from Changanassery
Ernakulam
Mary Peter (78) from Fort Kochi
Helen Tomy (56) from Kothadu
Thrissur
Francis (83) from Nellikkunnu
Balan (72) from Kuriyachira
Abdul Gafoor (67) from Konnathukunnu
Jayalakshmi (74) from Vellattu
Malappuram
Bapputty (80) from Purang
Kozhikode
Velayudhan (65) from Karuvanthuruthi
Sivadasan (71) from Kannanchery
Mamy (61) fromm Purameri
Rajan (72) from Omassery
Amina (60) from Kulakath
Wayanad
Geetha (86) from Meppady
Kasaragod
Velayudhan (53) from Nellikkunnu
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.