ED squad lands at Bineesh Kodiyeri's house in Kerala capital

Thiruvananthapuram: An Enforcement Directorate squad has landed up at the house of Bineesh Kodiyeri here on Wednesday morning as a probe into shady transactions over a narcotics-linked case registered in Bengaluru. A few personnel of the Karnataka Police and the Central Reserve Police Force are providing cover to the sleuths of the central law enforcement and economic intelligence agency



As reported earlier Bineesh Kodiyeri is in the ED custody in connection with the money trail linked to a Bengaluru-based drug racket and the probe into the case is being extended to Kerala too apparently to uncover the source of funds. The drug syndicate has links both to the Malayalam and Kannada film industries and a few arrested after the recent busting of the gang has Kerala roots.

Partner too in line

Reports also say ED would conduct checks at the furniture and electrical outlets of Abdul Latheef, Bineesh's business partner. Abdul Latheef is also reportedly on the list of people to be questioned by ED. There were also rumours that the ED would conduct checks at eight centres in Kerala.

Latheef reportedly has links to the UAE Consulate and Swapna Suresh, a prime accused in the gold smuggling case. UAFX Solutions, the visa stamping centre at the Consulate based in the Kerala capital, is owned by Latheef and three others.

Swapna had stated that UAFX Solutions had given her a commission of Rs 24.50 lakh for getting the stamping contract. She also reportedly received another Rs 49 lakh from the bank account of a firm known as Car Palace, owned by Abdul Latheef.

The ED had issued a summons to Latheef to appear for questioning on November 2. However, he is yet to appear before the officers. He had claimed he was in COVID quarantine.

Swapna is currently lodged at the women’s jail at Attakulangara.

Four more likely to be booked

Four more people are likely to be arraigned as accused in Kerala, according to sources. These people were allegedly involved in huge financial transactions with Bineesh. This gang reportedly had large-scale investments in stone quarries.

I-T department awaits turn

Bengaluru: The Income Tax department too is reportedly planning to probe into the deals of the benami companies, suspected to be that of Bineesh. The probe would be as per the benami law that came into effect recently.

The ED had checked financial deals from 2012. However, the deals from 2008 when Bineesh was in Dubai are also under a cloud of suspicion, as per the remand report. It also has mention about luxury cars and the accused will have to depose on that too.

The latest ED action is likely to provoke CPM, the leading ruling party in Kerala, as Bineesh is the son of its state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The latter has already alleged the ED actions are politically motivated.

The Bengaluru-based ED team had likely arrived in Kerala capital around Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday mediapersons rushed to Bineesh's house in Thiruvananthapuram assuming that his father was also there. However, they were informed that Kodiyeri and his wife were at the flat at the AKG Centre.

Bineesh meets lawyer

Bengaluru: Bineesh has undergone questioning for about 47.5 hours during the last six days he has been in the ED custody. The probe officers said that Bineesh was not cooperating with the interrogation on the source of the financial deals and benami transactions.

On Tuesday, Bineesh was taken from the Wilson Garden police station to the ED zonal office at Shanthi Nagar by 8.20am. He was questioned from 10.30am to 8pm.

After securing permission from the Bengaluru sessions court, a team of lawyers led by V Ranjith Sankar arrived to meet Bineesh around 12 noon. The lawyers told the media that they were asked to undergo COVID-19 tests, but the officers refuted this charge.

Finally, only Ranjith Sankar was allowed to meet Bineesh around 4pm. They met at a room that was under CCTV surveillance. The officers noted down their conversation.

The lawyer said that Bineesh appeared to be tired.