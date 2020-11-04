Young CPM leader P Biju dies during post-COVID treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: Young CPM leader and Kerala State Youth Welfare Board vice chairman P Biju died of a cardiac arrest here on Wednesday. He was 43. He was undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for post-COVID difficulties.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 21. Though he had tested negative after 10 days, he continued to be in hospital as he still had some health issues, including hypertension and diabetes. He also had to undergo dialysis following kidney failure.

A member of the CPM's Thiruvananthapuram district committee, Biju started his political activism during student days. He had served as the state secretary of the SFI, CPM's student wing, and state treasurer of the DYFI, the party's youth wing.

A native of Melattukuzhi near Karett in Thiruvananthapuram, Biju was known for his organisational skills. He had degrees in Journalism and Law.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Biju. The chief minister remembered Biju as an energetic and committed public servant.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said Biiju's untimely death was shocking.