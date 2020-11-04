Kodiyeri unlikely to step down, CPM to discuss Bineesh's narcotics row

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM state leadership will meet here on Friday and Saturday in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against Bineesh Kodiyeri and Sviasankar plunging the party into a deep crisis.

Speculations are rife that CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who is reeling under the arrest of his son Bineeshi by the Enforcement Directorate, might take leave and stay out of office for the time being. However, sources close to Kodiyeri have rubbished the possibility.

Kodiyeri has not met media persons since Bineesh's arrest by the ED. The CPM leader is understood to have taken a position that he would meet the media only after the forthcoming state committee meeting. Citing CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury's statement that there's nothing anomalous in Kodiyeri continuing as state secretary, the party sources refute any other possibility at the moment.

However, the party state secretariat and state committee will deliberate the current crisis in detail.

Kodiyeri is expected to make his stand clear on the issue at these meetings and the party leadership will take a decision accordingly.

The party leaders rule out the possibility of CPM taking a decision to dump Kodiyeri. The party strategy would be to denounce Bineesh and defend Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The CPM state secretary has publicly expressed his view that let his son face the consequences if he has done anything wrong. However, the CPM leader has a strong objection to the politically motivated actions of the ED.

Kodiyeri has tried to apprise the party that ED is trying to trap Bineesh by changing investigating officers and propping up false witnesses.

At the same time Bineesh’s arrest and the disturbing reports that are coming out of Bengaluru continuously, has created an upheaval in the LDF and CPM. The leadership will also have to take into account the reverberations caused by the propaganda about CPM party secretary’s son's links with the drug mafia, at the lower level.

Attempt to glorify ED: Kodiyeri

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has accused the state's opposition and media of attempting to glorify ED.

The media has started a war against the LDF in view of the forthcoming elections. The effort is to gain supremacy through falsehoods and making people believe by repeating a thousand lies together.

He said the move was to destabilize the government by propagating that the CPM has become decadent. While taking part in a Facebook live programme of DYFI, Kodiyeri also criticized Manorama and Mathrubhumi naming these organizations.