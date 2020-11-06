CPM leadership meet may seal Kodiyeri’s fate

Thiruvananthapuram: For a while veteran CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has been in the throes of a slew of crises owing to bad health as well as an outcome of his children's alleged escapades. In the wake of his younger son's recent arrest in a narcotics-related shady financial transactions, the party has been embarrassed and subjected to non-stop jeers by political rivals. It has to be seen if Kodiyeri will hold on to the post of state general secretary in the days to come.

The CPM state secretariat and state committee meetings being held here on Friday and Saturday, respectively, may consider on the fate of Kodiyeri.

The crucial meetings are taking place at the AKG Centre, the party headquarters, in the backdrop of clear hints that the party will back Kodiyeri's continuation as secretary and direct the state government to launch a counterattack against the central agencies carrying out the probe into the Bineesh case.

Alternatives for the party

Early stand of the party has been that let Kodiyeri continue as state secretary, and renounce Bineesh. The party is willing to provide required assistance to the family to fight the case in courts.

However, if Kodiyeri expresses willingness to resign from the secretary's post, pointing out that his son's case could put the LDF in a tight spot, party may take a decision but only with his full consent and approval.

Bineesh Kodiyeri

Another option could be letting Kodiyeri take leave from the post of party secretary citing medical treatment and give additional charge to some other leader. However, while discussing this possibility the party will have to consider that even while going abroad for treatment recently, Koidyeri had not applied for leave. At present he is taking treatment in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The fourth alternative is to give state secretary’s charge to S Ramachandran Pillai or M A Baby should Kodiyeri be replaced or he goes on leave. In case if the party decides not to choose anyone from the Politburo then the charge is likely to be handed over to Central Committee members E P Jayarajan or M V Govindan.

As reported earlier a few months ago, Kodiyeri's eldest son Binoy had to do the rounds of a court and police station in Mumbai over another case.