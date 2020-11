28 COVID deaths in Kerala on Saturday, death toll now 1,668

Twenty-eight COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Saturday.

They are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Dinesh Kumar (55) from Kattakkada

Devaraj (60) from Kanjiramkulam

Kollam

Somnathan (64) from Karunagappalli

Tajuddin (75) from Kollam

Pathanamthitta

Binuraj (42) from Peringanad

Mohammad Musthafa (81)

VM Daniel (82) from Kadampanad

Alappuzha

George (77) from Mararikulam

Chris (30) from Cherthala

Somasundaran Pillai (63) from Cherthala

Balakrishnan (69) from Karuvatta

Kottayam

Gopinathan Nair (57) from Mullassery

Ernakulam

Ammini Purushothaman (63) from Thevara

KN Shashi (66) from Pattimattom

Radhakrishnan (72) from East Kochi

Thampi (59) from Varapuzha

Thrissur

Gopalan (62) from Minalur

Sreedharan (82) from Irinjalakuda

Palakkad

Bindu (48) from Mundur

Malappuram

Tami (75) from Chelakkadavu

Mohammad (70) from Kalikavu

Kunjimuhammed (80) from Vattalur

Kottayam

Aboobacker (78) from Kalarikkal

Kannur

CP Abdu (59) from Anthoor

Muhammad Kunhi (55) from Taliparamba

Mariam (61) from Pazhayangadi

Nafisa (60) from Kadirur

Abdul Aziz (85) from Chelad

--

With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 1,668.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.