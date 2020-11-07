Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 4,80,669 on Saturday, with the state reporting 7,201 fresh cases. The state also registered 7,120 recoveries since Friday.
Kerala records 7,201 new COVID-19 cases, 7,120 recoveries on Saturday
Onmanorama Staff
Kerala records 7,201 new COVID-19 cases, 7,120 recoveries on Saturday
