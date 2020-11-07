Kerala records 7,201 new COVID-19 cases, 7,120 recoveries on Saturday

Onmanorama Staff
Health workers sanitize outside Santipur State General Hospital amid concerns over COVID-19 outbreak, in Nadia, Friday morning. Photo: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 4,80,669 on Saturday, with the state reporting 7,201 fresh cases. The state also registered 7,120 recoveries since Friday.

