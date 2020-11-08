Kerala records 5,440 new COVID-19 cases, 6,853 recoveries on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 4,86,109 on Sunday, with the state reporting 5,440 fresh cases. The state also registered 6,853 recoveries since Saturday.

So far, 4,02,477 people recovered from the disease, while 81,823 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 4,699 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 585 are unknown, the minister said.