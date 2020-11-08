CPM gears up for political fight against central agencies

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM state committee has decided to conduct statewide campaign and protest programmes to expose the central investigation agencies' alleged move aimed at halting Kerala's development.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the Centre and BJP had resorted to such a move realizing that like some other states it may not be possible to topple the Kerala government. Higher education minister K T Jaleel and chief minister's additional private secretary C M Raveendran are being questioned as part of this game plan.

Kodiyer said the power to examine state government’s schemes and programmers is vested with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) cannot take away that responsibility.

The CPM leader said the Kerala Pradesh Congress's stand in connection with the ongoing developments was not in consonance with the position taken by Congress when central agencies carried out investigations against P Chidambaram, D K Shivkumar, Robert Vadra, Kamal Nath and Ajit Pawar.

Kodiyeri said while information on the LDF related probe is being selectively leaked out to the media, there is no news about the investigations against UDF leaders like V K Ibrahim Kunju, M C Kamaruddin and K M Shaji. “We have planned the agitation to expose the double standards and selective targeting of central agencies,” he said.

With the state committee giving the nod for carrying out an intensive probe based on the complainant's statement in Solar Case, it is now clear that CPM wants to hit back at the Congress on the eve of local bodies poll.

Kodiyeri said the Mahagathbandhan comprising Congress, Left parties and other political forces will play a crucial role in defeating the BJP in Bihar, Bengal and Assam besides ushering significant changes in national politics. However, in Kerala the Congress is adopting a pro-BJP stand. He reminded the Congress that when it tried to bring down the Left front in Bengal and Tripura, it was the BJP which made huge gains.

The CPM leader accused the Congress of playing a dubious role to prepare the ground for BJP's entry in a big way. The Muslim League's attempt to bring the Muslim organizations together for creating communal polarization will also ultimately benefit the BJP, he added.